(@imziishan)

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev called his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, on Monday to wish him a happy 70th birthday and discuss bilateral relations, Medvedev's press service said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev called his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, on Monday to wish him a happy 70th birthday and discuss bilateral relations, Medvedev's press service said.

"Dmitry Medvedev congratulated Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on his 70th birthday in a telephone call. During the conversation, issues related to Russian-Israeli cooperation were also touched upon," the press service said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin also wished Netanyahu a happy birthday in a phone call. In addition, the sides discussed pressing bilateral issues and the situation in Syria, according to the Kremlin.

Russia and Israel maintain regular contacts on the Syrian conflict.

As for bilateral relations, the two countries are currently seeking the release of their nationals from each other's jail. Moscow has requested an extradition of Russian national Aleksey Burkov, an IT specialist who was arrested in Israel at the request of the United States in 2015. Israel, in turn, has asked Russia to grant pardon to Israeli-American Naama Issachar, who was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison for drug smuggling.