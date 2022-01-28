The United States is trying to spread its own model of democracy around the world, but it is absolutely inapplicable in a number of countries, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with leading Russian media, including Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) The United States is trying to spread its own model of democracy around the world, but it is absolutely inapplicable in a number of countries, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with leading Russian media, including Sputnik.

Commenting on the US' actions in Afghanistan, that official said that the Afghanistan could have been turned "into a blooming garden" if the money spent over 20 years on it were used for completely different purposes and Washington did not try to impose its model of democracy.

"Firstly, if efforts were made for this, and, secondly, if our partners, in this case the United States, did not try to impose everywhere their own model of democracy, which they are trying to deliver around the world and which is absolutely inapplicable in a number of countries," Medvedev said.