Russia's Medvedev Hopes Easing Of Tensions Around Ukraine Possible In Foreseeable Future

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2022 | 12:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev expressed hope that a decline in tensions in Ukraine is possible in the foreseeable future.

"I hope that this is possible," Medvedev said in an interview with leading Russian media, including Sputnik.

The official believes that eventually, the Ukrainians will get tired of the current tensions and will have to elect a leadership that will pursue a policy aimed at normal economic relations with Russia, achieving a reasonable balance on various issues, including the recognition of Crimea as Russia's part.

When asked to name any Ukrainian politician who would seek to normalize relations with Russia, Medvedev refused to comment on the matter, saying this is incorrect and unpromising.

He also recalled his earlier remark that it makes no sense to negotiate with the current leadership in Ukraine due to its anti-Russian orientation.

As an example, he cited the discriminatory law on Ukraine's indigenous peoples, as well as the failure to implement the Minsk agreements on Donbas.

According to Medvedev, it makes no sense to negotiate "with such politicians who lie, do not comply with decisions, who make decisions directed against part of their own population, who do not comply with any international obligations in this sense."

"This decision should be made by the president of our country and his partners. But I openly stated my position, you know it: I do not consider such (direct) contacts (with current Ukrainian leadership) expedient precisely for the reasons that I mentioned," he added.

