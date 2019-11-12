UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Medvedev Kick-Starts Production Of Ebola Vaccine For DRC At Novosibirsk Facility

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 02:59 PM

Russia's Medvedev Kick-Starts Production of Ebola Vaccine for DRC at Novosibirsk Facility

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Tuesday gave the go-ahead to begin the production of an Ebola vaccine for the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and other African nations stricken by the deadly virus

NOVOSIBIRSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Tuesday gave the go-ahead to begin the production of an Ebola vaccine for the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and other African nations stricken by the deadly virus.

Vector State Research Center for Virology and Biotechnology in the Novosibirsk Region, one of the world's leading institutions of its kind, has developed what it calls the EpiVacEbola and is ready to produce the first batch of 5,000 doses, according to employees at the facilities.

"Please, start. It's a very important task," Medvedev said, launching the production.

The Ebola virus is a potent fever with a wide-ranging set of symptoms that spreads predominantly in Africa and affects humans and some primates. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates it to have a 50 percent fatality rate.

The current pandemic began in the DRC in July 2018 and has claimed over 2,000 lives from around 3,200 reported cases.

The Russian government in October allocated $6.2 million to help African nations combat the virus.

Medvedev, during his visit to the center as part of a working trip to Novosibirsk, congratulated the institution on becoming a Collaborating Centre for Influenza within WHO. As a collaborating center, Vector will be responsible for providing accurate, weekly updated data on the influenza activity in Russia and central Asia, including monitoring mutations of the seasonal virus. The lab's general director, Dr. Renat Matsuyov, expressed to the prime minister his satisfaction at receiving the prestigious status.

Related Topics

Africa Prime Minister World Russia Visit Novosibirsk Congo July October Influenza 2018 From Government Asia Million

Recent Stories

Two lawyers, gunman killed in Thai courtroom shoot ..

4 minutes ago

PTI does not care regarding JUI-F sit-in: Punjab's ..

2 minutes ago

Ukraine Opens 2 Criminal Cases Against Russian Jou ..

2 minutes ago

Putin Not Against Meeting With Zelenskyy, But Prep ..

2 minutes ago

Six workers die in heavy rains at Oman constructio ..

2 minutes ago

Communist rebels kill 6 Philippine troops in ambus ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.