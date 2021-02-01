UrduPoint.com
Russia's Medvedev Not Yet Ready To Make Decision On Becoming Senator For Life

Mon 01st February 2021 | 10:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev expressed the belief it is not time for him yet to make decisions on availing himself of the right for a lifetime senator seat, since he currently focuses on some more relevant issues.

In compliance with amendments to the Russian constitution, ex-presidents can become senators for life.

"I think such decisions should be made at a slightly different age, taking into consideration all the circumstances ... but the constitution envisions such a right. I currently focus on other issues, which I think is more important than implementing this idea," Medvedev said in an interview with the Russian media.

"I still think I am quite a young politician and quite a young person in general," Medvedev, aged 55, said.

More Stories From World

