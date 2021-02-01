UrduPoint.com
Russia's Medvedev On Talks With Japan On Kuril Islands: Territories Cannot Be Alienated

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 12:42 PM

In official terms, the subject to Russian-Japanese negotiations on the peace treaty is disappearing, since Tokyo does not want dialogue without fixating its right for the disputed Kuril Islands and Russia's constitutional amendments ban territories alienation, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) In official terms, the subject to Russian-Japanese negotiations on the peace treaty is disappearing, since Tokyo does not want dialogue without fixating its right for the disputed Kuril Islands and Russia's constitutional amendments ban territories alienation, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

"It is difficult to start something from scratch in any area. Our Japanese colleagues are committed to some rigid guidelines, they want to discuss all the islands and they believe they should fixate their sovereignty.

However, in light of these rigid guidelines, we have our own decisions, related to the constitutional amendments: we actually have no right to hold negotiations on transferring sovereignty over Russian territories. So, the topic for negotiations is just disappearing from the formal point of view," Medvedev said in an interview with the Russian media.

Russia is ready to discuss potential joint economic activities on the Kuril Islands, but Tokyo is not willing to, Medvedev continued.

