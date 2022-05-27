MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chair of Russia's Security Council, dismissed Volodymyr Zelenskyy's ultimatum to Russia to surrender Crimea and Donbas as "impossible."

"Conditions for peace set by Zelenskyy are idiotically categorical and impossible to meet in principle," Medvedev wrote on social media.

"Ultimatums sound good on paper and are given from a position of strength, not weakness, in the moment of victory, not defeat, with a clear head, not while under the influence of psychotropic substances," he added.

Medvedev also criticized German Chancellor Olaf Scholz ” an "offended liver sausage" in the words of Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk ” for emboldening Zelenskyy after he said he stood by Ukraine in rejecting the Russian offer of peace.

He suggested that Germany and Poland were paying the Ukrainian president lip service to "encourage deranged Zelenskyy to do more and more catastrophic things" in the hope that Ukraine would cease to exist as an independent state.

Medvedev also told a convention of his ruling United Russia party that Russia should foster a close economic relationship with liberated Ukrainian regions in Donbas and beyond and set priorities for economic integration.