MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Russia's Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev expressed the belief that activities of biological laboratories ” including those deployed by the United States in foreign countries ” should be free from any suspicion, since in other case any new infection outbreak may result in violent international tensions.

"The same applies to research underway in certain labs, including the ones that the United States has deployed all over the planet. Their activities should not cause any suspicion, otherwise with a new outbreak of any infectious disease (no one doubts that more such outbreaks are coming) there will be endless mutual complaints, conspiracy theories and cross-sanctions which will pave the way to a direct conflict.

Everyone will then suspect each other of everything, and each new virus will be presented as a biological weapon," Medvedev said in his article for the "Russia in Global Affairs" magazine.

According to Medvedev, this could result in "unheard-of" tensions, fraught with a "full-fledged hot conflict."