UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Medvedev Says COVID-19 Vaccines Should Be Used Simultaneously On All Continents

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 11:50 AM

Russia's Medvedev Says COVID-19 Vaccines Should Be Used Simultaneously on All Continents

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Russia's Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev called for active international cooperation on COVID-19 immunization, expressing the belief that vaccines should be used almost simultaneously on every continent our of security reasons.

"When good vaccines become available, they should be used almost simultaneously on all continents, primarily for reasons of national security. It's unlikely that anyone would want to have a neighbour who is capable of throwing a coronavirus bomb into his backyard at any moment," Medvedev said in his article for the "Russia in Global Affairs" magazine.

In the middle Ages, towns hit by the plague were locked down completely, and most of the residents were doomed to death, the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council recalled.

"We are living in an entirely different world. So, the answer to all the problems posed by the pandemic crisis must be universal, which implies a constant and full-fledged interaction between states, governments and companies," Medvedev said.

Cooperation during the COVID-19 vaccination campaign would be mandatory, according to Medvedev.

The coronavirus crisis exposed risks that even "most advanced and technologically developed" countries were not prepared for, and it also exacted a toll on globalization, the high-ranking official went on to say.

Related Topics

World Russia All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Qatar's Ministry of Commerce Welcomes WTO's Ruling ..

7 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council announce decision to resume c ..

9 minutes ago

Infinix Devices Still up for Grabs in discounted p ..

16 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 17 June 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Education allows students studying abr ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.