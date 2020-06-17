MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Russia's Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev called for active international cooperation on COVID-19 immunization, expressing the belief that vaccines should be used almost simultaneously on every continent our of security reasons.

"When good vaccines become available, they should be used almost simultaneously on all continents, primarily for reasons of national security. It's unlikely that anyone would want to have a neighbour who is capable of throwing a coronavirus bomb into his backyard at any moment," Medvedev said in his article for the "Russia in Global Affairs" magazine.

In the middle Ages, towns hit by the plague were locked down completely, and most of the residents were doomed to death, the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council recalled.

"We are living in an entirely different world. So, the answer to all the problems posed by the pandemic crisis must be universal, which implies a constant and full-fledged interaction between states, governments and companies," Medvedev said.

Cooperation during the COVID-19 vaccination campaign would be mandatory, according to Medvedev.

The coronavirus crisis exposed risks that even "most advanced and technologically developed" countries were not prepared for, and it also exacted a toll on globalization, the high-ranking official went on to say.