MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) Cybercrime has increased 85 percent year-on-year in the period between January and may, with more than 180,000 cases, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev said Tuesday.

"In the last five months the number of crimes using internet, information technologies, mobile network has amounted to more than 180,000. This is about 85 percent more than in the same period of the last year," Medvedev said at a meeting on current crime trends and Russian security strategy.