MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2020) The design of international cybersecurity must be able to address modern challenges and take into account the prospects of technological progress, Deputy Chair of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said in his article "75th Anniversary of the United Nations: Old Problems, New Challenges and Global Solutions."

"Ensuring security in the global information space is of particular importance. The international cybersecurity architecture should be fit to respond to modern challenges as well as cater for future technological progress. Unfortunately, the increasing digitalization is bound to result in a growing number of crimes in the information environment (and there has been a considerable increase in such crimes during the new coronavirus pandemic)," Medvedev's article published on the RT channel's website read.

The former Russian president noted that Moscow had repeatedly called on the global community to agree on new mechanisms for countering cybercrimes and ensuring the stability of the information environment.

"Earlier, the 73rd UN General Assembly session adopted by an overwhelming majority a Russia-proposed resolution that established, inter alia, a negotiation mechanism for addressing international information security issues," Medvedev said.

The politician added that the "UN bodies could serve as a platform for elaborating a universal international treaty based on generally recognized principles and norms of international law and consistent with common interests in the information domain."

Such an instrument, Medvedev believes, will help maintain international peace and security.