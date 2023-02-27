UrduPoint.com

Russia's Medvedev Says Destruction Of Soviet Union Powers West's Delusional Beliefs

Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2023 | 02:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev says that the collective West retains the illusion that, having destroyed the Soviet Union without firing a shot, they will be able to bury present-day Russia without any problems for themselves, but these are dangerous delusions.

Medvedev wrote in an article for the Russian Izvestia newspaper that the insane hysteria of the West and an obsessive desire to tear Russia to pieces have led to the special operation in Ukraine. At the same time, Medvedev pointed out that history demonstrates that "any collapsed empire buries half of the world under its rubble, or even more.

"It seems that those who first destroyed the USSR and are now trying to destroy the Russian Federation do not want to comprehend this. They have delusional illusions that, having sent the Soviet Union to the other world without a single shot, they will be able to bury present-day Russia without significant problems for themselves, throwing the lives of thousands of people involved in the conflict into the furnace. These are extremely dangerous misconceptions. It will not work like it did with the USSR," Medvedev warned.

