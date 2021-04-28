Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday that the Moscow-Washington dialogue should not be interrupted despite current tensions in bilateral relations

According to Medvedev, the development of relations depends on Washington's rhetoric which became hostile recently.

The deputy chairman of the security council also said that the rhetoric of the US was different when current President Joe Biden was a vice president.

At the same time, Medvedev said that "the dialogue needs to be preserved in any case."

"The [phone] conversation between the two presidents [Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin] and the idea of a meeting is a step in the right direction," Medvedev said in a live broadcast in VKontakte social network.