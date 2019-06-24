LE HAVRE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Monday he had discussed Iran and ways to ease tensions in the region with his French counterpart Edouard Philippe.

"We touched upon international relations .. This regards the current issues concerning Iran, the current tensions and the generally unfavorable situation in the region at the moment.

We have discussed what could be done to try and remove the tensions," Medvedev told a press conference.

"It is clear that this is largely linked to the US decision to leave a well-known deal, but it is still important to stay in contact in this situation, to keep mutual understanding and opportunities to exchange opinions so as not to let the situation explode in the middle East," the Russian prime minister said.