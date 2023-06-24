MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Saturday that disunity and treason are the way to the greatest tragedy, a universal catastrophe, but the Russian authorities will not let it happen and the enemy will be defeated.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his address that all those responsible for the attempted mutiny would face inevitable punishment and answer to the law and the people.

"Disunity and treason are the way to the greatest tragedy, a universal catastrophe. We will not allow it. The enemy will be defeated! Victory will be ours!" he wrote on Telegram.