MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2022) Foreign companies that have suspended their work in Russia are asking the government not to introduce external management and not to nationalize them, because they plan to return to the country's market, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev told Sputnik.

"They really quietly tell us, 'We are waiting for the denouement of the situation, we hope for a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.' But, on the other hand, 'Don't expel us yet, don't withdraw us, don't introduce external management, don't nationalize, because we want to return'," Medvedev said.

The deputy chairman stressed that foreign companies had decided to suspend their operations solely under pressure from authorities of their own countries.

"If it wasn't for the enormous pressure from governments of these countries, countries of the Western world, not a single company would even bother to leave.

So this is a completely political story. And political stories tend to exist for a limited time. The economy in this sense is eternal," Medvedev said.

Given this fact, he assured that foreign firms will return to the country's market, but the question is when and with what losses.

"You know, we are a pretty large market, as they say sometimes, a premium market. So, if they want to give up part of their income, well, let them give up, we can live without it too. But they do not want to give up," Medvedev said.

On February 24, Russia began a special military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. In response, Western countries imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia, prompting many foreign companies to suspend or downsize operations in Russia.