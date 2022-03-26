UrduPoint.com

Russia's Medvedev Says Foreign Firms Ask Not To Nationalize Them Despite Halt In Operation

Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2022 | 12:15 PM

Russia's Medvedev Says Foreign Firms Ask Not to Nationalize Them Despite Halt in Operation

Foreign companies that have suspended their work in Russia are asking the government not to introduce external management and not to nationalize them, because they plan to return to the country's market, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2022) Foreign companies that have suspended their work in Russia are asking the government not to introduce external management and not to nationalize them, because they plan to return to the country's market, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev told Sputnik.

"They really quietly tell us, 'We are waiting for the denouement of the situation, we hope for a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.' But, on the other hand, 'Don't expel us yet, don't withdraw us, don't introduce external management, don't nationalize, because we want to return'," Medvedev said.

The deputy chairman stressed that foreign companies had decided to suspend their operations solely under pressure from authorities of their own countries.

"If it wasn't for the enormous pressure from governments of these countries, countries of the Western world, not a single company would even bother to leave.

So this is a completely political story. And political stories tend to exist for a limited time. The economy in this sense is eternal," Medvedev said.

Given this fact, he assured that foreign firms will return to the country's market, but the question is when and with what losses.

"You know, we are a pretty large market, as they say sometimes, a premium market. So, if they want to give up part of their income, well, let them give up, we can live without it too. But they do not want to give up," Medvedev said.

On February 24, Russia began a special military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. In response, Western countries imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia, prompting many foreign companies to suspend or downsize operations in Russia.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Russia Company Luhansk Donetsk February Market From Government

Recent Stories

Russian Lawmaker Says Ukrainian Crisis Caused by G ..

Russian Lawmaker Says Ukrainian Crisis Caused by Genocide of Russian-Speaking Po ..

36 seconds ago
 PM will address pubic gathering in Kamalia today

PM will address pubic gathering in Kamalia today

9 minutes ago
 From Karachi to GB caravans coming to attend histo ..

From Karachi to GB caravans coming to attend historic PTI rally: Fawad

4 minutes ago
 Two gangsters held in kausr

Two gangsters held in kausr

5 minutes ago
 Man shot dead by robbers in kausr

Man shot dead by robbers in kausr

5 minutes ago
 Malta PM heads for re-election despite corruption ..

Malta PM heads for re-election despite corruption fears

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>