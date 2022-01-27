MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) The Ukrainian authorities have made unjust and illegal decisions regarding Viktor Medvedchuk, the chairman of the political council of Ukrainian party Opposition Platform ” For Life, who, in fact, implemented the president's instructions and acted legally, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with leading Russian media, including Sputnik.

When asked if he now sees someone in the current Ukrainian political establishment who could seek to normalize relations with Russia, Medvedev replied that, firstly, it would be incorrect to name someone, as Ukraine is an independent state.

"Secondly, to give a name is to immediately 'put on blast' this person and substitute them under the sanctions of the National Security and Defense Council, which makes completely unjust, unlawful decisions, as in relation to Medvedchuk ... So naming someone is a hopeless business," Medvedev said.

He added that Medvedev is currently under house arrest for those actions "that he, in fact, performed, following the instructions of the president, which, in my opinion, in general, in any case ... if we are talking about legal actions ” and these are legal actions, no doubt ” exempts from any responsibility because we are talking about government decisions."