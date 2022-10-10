UrduPoint.com

Russia's Medvedev Says Kiev Regime Responsible For Crimean Bridge Terror Act

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 10, 2022 | 02:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev says the Kiev regime is responsible for the Crimean Bridge terror act and Russia should respond by eliminating terrorists.

"The perpetrator of the crime is the failed state of Ukraine. This is a terrorist act and sabotage committed by the criminal Kiev regime. There is no doubt, and there never was...

Russia's response to this crime can only be the direct destruction of terrorists," Medvedev said in an interview with a Donbas journalist.

On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with Russian investigative chief Alexander Bastrykin and called the explosion on the Crimean Bridge "a terrorist attack aimed at destroying critical civilian infrastructure of the Russian Federation." Putin said that Ukrainian special services had authorized and performed the terror act.

