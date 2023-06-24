MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) The largest arsenal of nuclear weapons has never been under the control of bandits and the world will be brought to the brink of destruction in such a case, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Saturday, adding that the Russian authorities will not allow events to follow such a scenario.

"We understand the consequences of a coup in the largest nuclear power. There has never been such a situation in the history of mankind, when the largest arsenal of nuclear weapons was run by bandits. Of course, such a crisis would not be limited to a single country. The world will be brought to the brink of destruction," he told reporters.

He added that Russia would not allow events to follow such a scenario.