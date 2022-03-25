MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine proceeds as planned and will continue until goals of demilitarization and denazification are achieved, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev has told Sputnik and RT.

"The special operation took place primarily because the goals set by the Russian government were not achieved diplomatically. This is what Russian President (Vladimir Putin) said when he announced the start of the special operation. The course of the operation and the plans for it are determined by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. According to the (Russian) Constitution, he is the president. The president gave his assessments. The operation proceeds as planned.

This plan has been developed and approved by the Commander-in-Chief," Medvedev said.

The deputy chairman added that additional comments are unnecessary as the president had already given the exhaustive assessment.

"The operation will continue until the goals set by the country's president are achieved. These goals concern the future of Ukraine: Ukraine's status as a neutral country, a country that does not pursue an anti-Russian policy, a country that is not militarized, and a country that should be our normal neighbor. Therefore, the operation must continue until the results of the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine are achieved, as it was planed by the country's president, as it was decided," Medvedev concluded.