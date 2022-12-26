(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2022) Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Sunday that new disarmament agreements are "unrealistic and unnecessary" now, but the sooner Russia receives security guarantees, the faster the situation will normalize.

"New disarmament agreements are unrealistic and unnecessary at the moment. The sooner our country receives suitable guarantees of maximum security, the sooner the situation will normalize," Medvedev said in his article for Russian newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta.