MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) The extension of the Russian-US New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) is beneficial for all sides, it is a great success for the dialogue on strategic stability, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ratified the five-year extension of the New START late last week.

"It seems to me that everyone benefited from it, first of all, the strategic stability dialogue and all the countries that held their breath looking at Russia and America and wondering if we manage to reach an agreement," Medvedev said in an interview with the Russian media.

The failure to extend the deal would not trigger a war, but it would mean that "a very important element .

.. of international security and the so-called strategic parity" was lost, the high-ranking politician explained.

"The fact that the new [US presidential] administration expressed willingness to quickly discuss everything and extend the deal for five years through exchanging notes is a reassuring sign, this is fine," Medvedev continued.

Asked about prospects of strategic cooperation with the administration of US President Joe Biden, Medvedev said "only time will tell."

"I do not want to jump ahead. Maybe some miracle happens and our overseas partners understand how important it is to have strategic dialogue, especially given that their first steps are quite reassuring," Medvedev noted.