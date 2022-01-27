(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) No one has ever objected to the involvement of the United States in the negotiations on Ukraine, the main thing is that the Minsk agreements on Donbas are implemented, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with leading Russian media, including Sputnik.

"No one ever even objected to the involvement of the United States. The Americans are already in the game, as they say. They are actively influencing Ukrainians, they are actively trying to create problems for us.

In this regard, let them openly participate and conduct some kind of negotiations, influence, use their channels of influence on the same Ukraine," Medvedev said, adding that "the main thing is that the Minsk agreements are implemented."

The official noted that the real problem is with the agreements' implementation, as "in words, everyone declares adherence to these agreements, and even Ukrainians talk about it, but do nothing."