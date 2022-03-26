UrduPoint.com

Russia's Medvedev Says No One Wants War, However Threat Of Nuclear Conflict Always Exists

Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2022 | 09:10 AM

Russia's Medvedev Says No One Wants War, However Threat of Nuclear Conflict Always Exists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2022) Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev has told Sputnik that a threat of a nuclear conflict always exists, even when no one wants any war, therefore it is necessary to implement a responsible policy.

"No one wants any war, much less a nuclear war, which is a threat to the very existence of human civilization. In this sense, those analysts who say, perhaps somewhat cynically, but nevertheless, that the development of nuclear weapons has prevented a huge number of conflicts in the XX and XXI centuries, are right. This is true. In fact, it is what it did," Medvedev said, answering the question about a possible nuclear conflict or a war between Russia and NATO.

"So it is obvious that the threat always exists," Medvedev added.

The deputy chairman noted that NATO's nuclear weapons are targeted at facilities on the territory of Russia, as well as Russian warheads are aimed at targets in Europe and the United States. Therefore, Medvedev said, it is necessary to pursue a responsible policy.

Medvedev noted that the current crisis is worse than it was during the Cold War, as at that time Russia's counterparts were not trying to bring the situation to the boiling point, they did not impose sanctions on industries, agriculture and individuals.

Medvedev added that if the Russian leadership had taken an irresponsible stance, it would have withdrawn from the New START treaty (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty), as the people who signed it are now on the West's sanctions list.

