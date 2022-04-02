MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2022) Russia is not against Ukraine's accession to the European Union, but NATO membership is now a prerequisite for it, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Saturday.

"The experience of the recent years with Montenegro and Macedonia shows that joining the EU can be done only through NATO. These are interdependent organizations," Medvedev wrote on Telegram.

The US plays a leading role in the relations between NATO and the EU and "Brussels also takes its orders from Washington," even though it likes to deny this, Medvedev noted.

"Now Ukraine wants to join the EU again. More so than before... Our position is known to Ukrainians: if there is a desire to join, go ahead if you are invited," Medvedev said, adding that currently it does not seem possible without NATO approval.

On February 28, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a formal request for Ukraine to join the European Union after Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine in response to a request by the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations.