UrduPoint.com

Russia's Medvedev Says Road For Ukraine's Membership In EU Lies Through NATO

Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Russia's Medvedev Says Road for Ukraine's Membership in EU Lies Through NATO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2022) Russia is not against Ukraine's accession to the European Union, but NATO membership is now a prerequisite for it, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Saturday.

"The experience of the recent years with Montenegro and Macedonia shows that joining the EU can be done only through NATO. These are interdependent organizations," Medvedev wrote on Telegram.

The US plays a leading role in the relations between NATO and the EU and "Brussels also takes its orders from Washington," even though it likes to deny this, Medvedev noted.

"Now Ukraine wants to join the EU again. More so than before... Our position is known to Ukrainians: if there is a desire to join, go ahead if you are invited," Medvedev said, adding that currently it does not seem possible without NATO approval.

On February 28, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a formal request for Ukraine to join the European Union after Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine in response to a request by the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Washington European Union Brussels Luhansk Donetsk Macedonia February From

Recent Stories

Mariupol Shelling by Ukrainian Troops Leaves 16 Ci ..

Mariupol Shelling by Ukrainian Troops Leaves 16 Civilians Hurt - Donetsk Authori ..

12 minutes ago
 Crisis-hit Sri Lanka deploys troops to quell prote ..

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka deploys troops to quell protests

13 minutes ago
 Pope arrives in Malta, refuge of St. Paul, in Medi ..

Pope arrives in Malta, refuge of St. Paul, in Mediterranean mission

13 minutes ago
 Govt committed to make IT sector as economic engin ..

Govt committed to make IT sector as economic engine: Member ITT

13 minutes ago
 World desperately looking for morality-based order ..

World desperately looking for morality-based order: President

13 minutes ago
 Instead of becoming a part of any block, Pakistan ..

Instead of becoming a part of any block, Pakistan chooses to be a partner in pea ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.