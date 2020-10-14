UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Medvedev Says Scientific Contacts On Arctic Exploration Must Be Peaceful

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 10:11 PM

Russia's Medvedev Says Scientific Contacts on Arctic Exploration Must Be Peaceful

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday that Moscow was interested in "exclusively peaceful" scientific contacts on the exploration of the Arctic region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday that Moscow was interested in "exclusively peaceful" scientific contacts on the exploration of the Arctic region.

"Without a doubt, scientific contacts on the development of the Arctic region are absolutely necessary. We are interested in these contacts being based on solid ground, on a solid foundation, so that they are exclusively peaceful and are the result of scientific cooperation," Medvedev said during a meeting with Russian academy of Sciences President Alexander Sergeev.

The normative basis and international conventions on which Russia's work in the polar region is based make it possible to establish cooperation with other countries, the deputy chairman of the security council noted.

"They [conventions] should not be changed at the request of some countries, including non-Arctic ones. We should proceed from the existing status quo, let's say, including Russia's geographical position. After all, Russia is the largest Arctic country," Medvedev said, adding that having scientific contacts on the Arctic was "absolutely fair and necessary."

The West has repeatedly expressed concerns over Russia increasing its military presence and activities in the Arctic. Moscow has consistently dismissed the "militarization" allegations, noting that it considers the Arctic to be an area for constructive dialogue and equal, conflict-free cooperation in the interests of all nations.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia All From

Recent Stories

France Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai welcomes Les Ma ..

29 minutes ago

Heroism against coronavirus to be recognized thru ..

2 minutes ago

Two Tu-160s Flew Over Barents, Norwegian, North Se ..

2 minutes ago

Mnuchin says sides remain 'far apart' in US stimul ..

2 minutes ago

Premier League clubs reject radical reform plan

5 minutes ago

Trump headed for trouble -- and not changing cours ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.