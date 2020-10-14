Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday that Moscow was interested in "exclusively peaceful" scientific contacts on the exploration of the Arctic region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday that Moscow was interested in "exclusively peaceful" scientific contacts on the exploration of the Arctic region.

"Without a doubt, scientific contacts on the development of the Arctic region are absolutely necessary. We are interested in these contacts being based on solid ground, on a solid foundation, so that they are exclusively peaceful and are the result of scientific cooperation," Medvedev said during a meeting with Russian academy of Sciences President Alexander Sergeev.

The normative basis and international conventions on which Russia's work in the polar region is based make it possible to establish cooperation with other countries, the deputy chairman of the security council noted.

"They [conventions] should not be changed at the request of some countries, including non-Arctic ones. We should proceed from the existing status quo, let's say, including Russia's geographical position. After all, Russia is the largest Arctic country," Medvedev said, adding that having scientific contacts on the Arctic was "absolutely fair and necessary."

The West has repeatedly expressed concerns over Russia increasing its military presence and activities in the Arctic. Moscow has consistently dismissed the "militarization" allegations, noting that it considers the Arctic to be an area for constructive dialogue and equal, conflict-free cooperation in the interests of all nations.