MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) Ukraine has now turned, to a certain extent, into a toy in the hands of NATO and the United States, and it is used as an instrument of geopolitical pressure on Russia and China, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with leading Russian media, including Sputnik.

The official believes that neither the US nor the EU need do not really need Ukraine itself, as it its rather an argument in the geopolitical game against Russia and, to a certain extent, even against China.