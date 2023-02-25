MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2023) Total US military aid to Ukraine will amount to about $50 billion in the near future, not counting European "transfers," Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Saturday.

"The total 'target package' of US military aid to our adversaries will soon reach about $50 billion - and that does not include European 'transfers'," Medvedev said in his article for Russian military magazine National Defense.

He noted that much of the supplies took place during the special military operation in Ukraine, but intensive arms deliveries to Kiev began as early as August 2021.

"During the special operation, Ukraine received more than enough from the US to prolong military actions as much as possible. This included at least 40 mobile multiple launch rocket systems HIMARS and ammunition, eight NASAMS air defense systems, 31 M1 tanks, 45 T-72B tanks, 109 Bradley combat vehicles, 300 M113 and 90 Stryker armored personnel carriers, over 1,600 Stinger man-portable air-defense systems, over 8,500 Javelin anti-tank missiles and over 50,000 other anti-tank systems," Medvedev wrote.

Washington has also authorized some NATO and EU member states to supply Ukraine with over $13 billion worth of US-made weapons, according to Medvedev.

Russia is now confronted by a coalition of about 50 countries which want "to wipe it off the map," but unlike Ukraine, it "has no bosses" and "needs no behest or charity" to be able to defend its people and sovereignty on its own, Medvedev wrote.