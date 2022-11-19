(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2022) Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Saturday that the United States, NATO and the European Union do not want to completely sever ties with Russia.

"The US, NATO and the EU do not want to completely sever ties with Russia, as it is fraught with the third world war. Hence, the frequent attempts to restrain and talk some sense into Kiev, to push for negotiations," Medvedev said on Telegram.