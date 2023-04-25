(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) The 2024 US presidential election can be won only by a reputable person like entrepreneur Elon Musk, as he enjoys much greater authority than former US leader Donald Trump and incumbent US President Joe Biden, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday.

"There is a lot of talk now about the very same Elon Musk as the new face of the new United States.

The US presidential election can be won by a person who has much more authority than the same Trump and especially Biden have. (For example, it can be won by) the very same legendary Elon," Medvedev said at the Znanie (Knowledge) Federal education Marathon.

The US presidential election will take place on November 5, 2024. Former US leader Trump has already announced his candidacy for the president's office. Biden has not formally announced his presidential bid yet, but is expected to do so in the coming days.