Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 02:40 PM

Russia's Medvedev Says US Sanctions Have Next to Zero Impact on Moscow, Beijing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) The impact of the new US sanctions on Russia's and China's policies is close to zero, Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, said on Tuesday.

"The creators of the new sanctions list have clustered Russian and Chinese companies and agencies in a single list.

This is quite indicative, as  Moscow and Beijing exactly advocate complete abolition of sanctions mechanisms for the period of joint fight against the coronavirus. However, apparently, the US authorities do not prioritize the fight against COVID-19. For them, it is more important to publicly push their favorite sanctions policies buttons, and confirm the agenda for the new administration. As for the external sanctions ... Their impact on the change of Russia's and China's policies is well known. It is close to zero," Medvedev said in a statement in VKontakte social network.

More Stories From World

