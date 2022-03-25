UrduPoint.com

Russia's Medvedev Says West's Attempts To Turn Russians Against Moscow Consolidate Society

Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Russia's Medvedev Says West's Attempts to Turn Russians Against Moscow Consolidate Society

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev has told Sputnik that the West tries to turn the Russian people against the government by imposing "foolish sanctions," on contrary these consolidate the society as Russians have a different mentality.

"In fact, the West is trying to influence the citizens of our country, to hurt them with these sanctions. And, eventually, to try setting them against the government's policy, against Russian President (Vladimir Putin's) policy, hoping that in the end it will result in some kind of trouble for the authorities, that it will create problems for the authorities," Medvedev said.

"However, it seems to me that the people who are generating these decisions are absolutely unaware of our mentality, they do not understand the attitude of the Russian people in the broad sense of this word.

They do not understand the motivations behind this pressure, that when such pressure is exerted - and this pressure is not on large entrepreneurs, not on big business, it is pressure on everyone - the society consolidates," the deputy chairman added.

Medvedev noted that Western countries do not understand that Russians will "stand up for the country, will be a guide to the policy of the country" in this sort of situation. He added that "such restrictions, deprivations, these only bring people together, consolidate people, not divide them. And that is their main miscalculation, this is the weakness of these foolish sanctions."

