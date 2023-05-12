(@FahadShabbir)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) The planet is close to the World War Three but it will have no winners if unleashed, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday.

"It is obvious that a full-scale hybrid war has been unleashed against our country.

Their (Ukraine's) American and European masters are heavily pumping our enemies with lethal weapons of all kinds ...in fact, they are leading the matter to a third world war, to a global catastrophe in which, as you know, there are no winners," Medvedev said in an address to the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum.