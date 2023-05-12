UrduPoint.com

Russia's Medvedev Says WW3 Will Have No Winners

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Russia's Medvedev Says WW3 Will Have No Winners

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) The planet is close to the World War Three but it will have no winners if unleashed, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday.

"It is obvious that a full-scale hybrid war has been unleashed against our country.

Their (Ukraine's) American and European masters are heavily pumping our enemies with lethal weapons of all kinds ...in fact, they are leading the matter to a third world war, to a global catastrophe in which, as you know, there are no winners," Medvedev said in an address to the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum.

Related Topics

Russia St. Petersburg World War All

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution on new Board ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution on new Board of Governors of Hamdan Bin Mo ..

32 minutes ago
 Hina Rabbani to undertake official visit to Sweden ..

Hina Rabbani to undertake official visit to Sweden tomorrow

36 minutes ago
 Court's decision is nothing but an NRO to Imran Kh ..

Court's decision is nothing but an NRO to Imran Khan, says PM Shehbaz

40 minutes ago
 Federal cabinet decides not to show leniency again ..

Federal cabinet decides not to show leniency against miscreants

44 minutes ago
 Security forces kill two terrorists in Balochistan

Security forces kill two terrorists in Balochistan

2 hours ago
 IHC restrains police from arresting Imran Khan in ..

IHC restrains police from arresting Imran Khan in any new case till May 17

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.