MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) The actions of Volodymyr Zelenskyy as Ukraine's president probably will lead to destruction of the country, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with leading Russian media, including Sputnik.

"I am not disappointed in Zelenskyy.

He did not disappoint me in any way. I believe that he is doing exactly what a person with the level of his training, with the level of his professional suitability for the post of president of Ukraine, should have done. And, unfortunately for him, probably, this eventually leads to the destruction of Ukraine itself," Medvedev said.