MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev qualified opposition figure Alexey Navalny as a "political crook" who uses shady and cynical methods to wriggle into power for pushing his own agenda.

"I can tell you what I think about Navalny.

First, I still consider Navalny to be a political crook, a person who uses shady methods to try to climb into power in order to accomplish his personal goals, and nothing more," Medvedev said in an interview with Russian media.

Navalny's activities have now become "much more cynical and unbridled compared to what we saw just a few years ago," Medvedev continued.