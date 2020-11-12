UrduPoint.com
Russia's Medvedev Suggests Adding Covid Vaccines To Price-Controlled Medication

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Coronavirus vaccines should be on the list of crucial medications, so that the government could regulate the prices, Deputy Chair of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said Thursday.

"We have to work on adding coronavirus vaccine to the list of crucial medications and the most important drugs. This will help avoid anyone hiking the prices, which is unacceptable," Medvedev said.

