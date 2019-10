(@imziishan)

United Russia party leader, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev met with chairman of the political council of Ukraine's Opposition Platform - For Life party and Ukrainian lawmaker Viktor Medvedchuk, Russia's ruling party said in a statement Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) United Russia party leader, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev met with chairman of the political council of Ukraine 's Opposition Platform - For Life party and Ukrainian lawmaker Viktor Medvedchuk, Russia 's ruling party said in a statement Wednesday.

"At a meeting that took place on Wednesday evening, the sides discussed issues of further cooperation between the parties," the statement said.