Russia's Medvedev Urges Government To Tighten Security In Upcoming Legislative Elections

Wed 14th April 2021 | 10:14 PM

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev proposed on Wednesday to tighten security measures during the country's legislative elections scheduled for September, including establishing temporary security units

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev proposed on Wednesday to tighten security measures during the country's legislative elections scheduled for September, including establishing temporary security units.

According to Medvedev, some foreign organizations and their affiliates in Russia are trying to undermine the country's national security in their own political interests. To counter their influence, he urged regional heads to meet with leaders of political groups, youth movements, and religious confessions to discuss current issues.

"It is obviously necessary to begin in the nearest future to work jointly on combating extremism and the spread of extremist ideology in various organizations, including educational institutions, to prevent the emergence of conflict situations during the elections," Medvedev said at a meeting on security measures during elections.

He further called upon the government to step up its efforts to prepare for safe and transparent election process. Other proposed measures included equipping polling stations with stationary metal detectors and video surveillance systems, among others.

If necessary, the government can create temporary security units that would ensure order and public safety, Medvedev stated. He also talked about the need to look out for possible hacker attacks on the digital infrastructure of the elections.

More Stories From World

