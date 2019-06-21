UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Medvedev Warns Georgia Of 'Political Clowns' Hijacking Protests

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 11:03 PM

Russia's Medvedev Warns Georgia of 'Political Clowns' Hijacking Protests

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev warned on Friday that "political clowns" the like of ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili could try to capitalize on the recent unrest in Tbilisi.

Thousands of pro-opposition protesters stormed the Georgian parliament overnight after a Russian lawmaker addressed an interparliametnary gathering there. There have been calls for a snap parliamentary election.

"These events in Georgia are part of an internal political strife between the radical opposition and forces in power. Attempts to blame it all on Russia seem forced .

.. It [protests] is used to put pressure on the parliament and, if possible, to collapse the sitting Georgian government. That's why it is accompanied by comments of political clowns like Mikheil Saakashvili, who promptly got involved in this process," Medvedev said.

Saakashvili was president of Georgia when a war broke out between it and Russia in summer 2008. He was barred from seeking a third term in 2013 and fled Georgia, where he was charged in absentia with stealing public funds. He is living in Ukraine, which has recently restored his citizenship.

Election Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Parliament Tbilisi Georgia

More Stories From World

