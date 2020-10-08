The events unfolding in Kyrgyzstan and Armenia point to the weakness of their respective ruling parties, Chairman of the United Russia party Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) The events unfolding in Kyrgyzstan and Armenia point to the weakness of their respective ruling parties, Chairman of the United Russia party Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday.

"Both in Kyrgyzstan and Armenia, the ruling parties showed themselves from an extremely weak side after such events.

In other words, they simply evaporated," Medvedev said at a an event curated by the United Russia party in Moscow.

Medvedev expressed regret that the sudden unrest in Kyrgyzstan "swept away all political institutions" and pointed to recurrent unrest in the country as hampering the development of its economy.