UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Mevedev Says Events In Armenia, Kyrgyzstan Show Weakness Of Ruling Parties

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 05:22 PM

Russia's Mevedev Says Events in Armenia, Kyrgyzstan Show Weakness of Ruling Parties

The events unfolding in Kyrgyzstan and Armenia point to the weakness of their respective ruling parties, Chairman of the United Russia party Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) The events unfolding in Kyrgyzstan and Armenia point to the weakness of their respective ruling parties, Chairman of the United Russia party Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday.

"Both in Kyrgyzstan and Armenia, the ruling parties showed themselves from an extremely weak side after such events.

In other words, they simply evaporated," Medvedev said at a an event curated by the United Russia party in Moscow.

Medvedev expressed regret that the sudden unrest in Kyrgyzstan "swept away all political institutions" and pointed to recurrent unrest in the country as hampering the development of its economy.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Armenia Kyrgyzstan Event All From

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif addresses party convention through vi ..

15 minutes ago

PM directs Sindh governor to finalize all affairs ..

23 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif loosing public support for his anti-s ..

6 minutes ago

DC monitors anti-encroachment campaign

6 minutes ago

No Criminal Cases Against Tikhanovskaya Launched i ..

6 minutes ago

Russia Registers 2 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.