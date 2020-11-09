(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Russian helicopter Mi-24 was shot down in the Armenian airspace outside the combat zone, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said on Monday.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said that a Mi-24 helicopter crashed in Armenia near the village of Yeraskh after being fired at from the ground from a man-portable air defense system (MANPADS).

As a result of the helicopter crash, two crew members were killed, one was evacuated with moderate injuries.

"Russian helicopter Mi-24 was shot down in the airspace over the territory of the Republic of Armenia outside the combat zone," Konashenkov said.