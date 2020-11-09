UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Mi-24 Shot Down Over Armenia Outside Combat Zone - Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 10:13 PM

Russia's Mi-24 Shot Down Over Armenia Outside Combat Zone - Defense Ministry

Russian helicopter Mi-24 was shot down in the Armenian airspace outside the combat zone, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Russian helicopter Mi-24 was shot down in the Armenian airspace outside the combat zone, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said on Monday.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said that a Mi-24 helicopter crashed in Armenia near the village of Yeraskh after being fired at from the ground from a man-portable air defense system (MANPADS).

As a result of the helicopter crash, two crew members were killed, one was evacuated with moderate injuries.

"Russian helicopter Mi-24 was shot down in the airspace over the territory of the Republic of Armenia outside the combat zone," Konashenkov said.

Related Topics

Russia Armenia From

Recent Stories

Cable operators delegation meets PEMRA chairman

11 seconds ago

'Dr Iqbal inspired Muslims of subcontinent with in ..

13 seconds ago

US Housing Secretary Ben Carson Tests Positive for ..

19 seconds ago

Vienna Terrorist Met With Associates Before Attack ..

3 minutes ago

Football: CAF Champions League draws

3 minutes ago

Punjab Assembly approves to set wheat support pric ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.