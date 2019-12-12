UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Mi-28 Military Helicopter Crashes In Krasnodar Territory, 2 Pilots Dead - Source

Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 02:40 AM

Russia's Mi-28 Military Helicopter Crashes in Krasnodar Territory, 2 Pilots Dead - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) A Mi-28 military helicopter crashed in Russia's Krasnodar Territory, leaving both crew members on board dead, a source in Russian security services told Sputnik.

According to the source, the site of the crash has already been found and the helicopter was destroyed in the incident, which took place on Wednesday.

The Russian Defense Ministry has already confirmed that the helicopter crashed, killing two pilots dead.

According to the ministry, the incident has left no destruction on the ground.

Related Topics

Dead Russia Krasnodar SITE

Recent Stories

UAE Economic Forum 2019 discusses approaches to ac ..

2 hours ago

UAE working with Sudanese government to achieve Su ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Archeology Authority welcomes archeologist ..

3 hours ago

Chairman of Sudan Sovereign Council meets UAE Chie ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Press Club hosts workshop for journalists on ..

3 hours ago

Russia's Bogdanov, Syrian Youth Party Chief Discus ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.