Russia's Mi-8 Helicopters To Get Extra Armor After Being Tested In Syria - Manufacturer

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 02:25 PM

Russia's Mi-8/171 transport helicopters will be reinforced with additional armor after being tested in military combat in Syria, Leonid Belih, the director general of the manufacturing Ulan-Ude Helicopter Plant said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) Russia's Mi-8/171 transport helicopters will be reinforced with additional armor after being tested in military combat in Syria, Leonid Belih, the director general of the manufacturing Ulan-Ude Helicopter Plant said.

"Our helicopters were tested in Syria in real-life combat duty and certain issues arose. The [Russian] military, guided by the desire to save lives, is asking for new specifications to be added to the contract. For example, we will reinforce the landing cockpit of the helicopters with additional armor," Belih said.

He added that the plant was also working on developing helicopters with improved weapon systems and flight performance.

