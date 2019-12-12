(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) A Mi-8 military helicopter crashed in Russia's Krasnodar Territory, leaving both crew members on board dead, a source in Russian security services told Sputnik.

According to the source, the site of the crash has already been found and the helicopter was destroyed in the incident, which took place on Wednesday.