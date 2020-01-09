UrduPoint.com
Russia's Mideast Envoy, Palestine Ambassador Discuss Situation In Middle East - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 04:52 PM

Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov and Palestinian Ambassador to Moscow Abdel Hafiz Nofal discussed on Thursday the situation in the Middle East, including the prospects of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict settlement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov and Palestinian Ambassador to Moscow Abdel Hafiz Nofal discussed on Thursday the situation in the Middle East, including the prospects of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict settlement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"During the conversation, they discussed practical matters related to further strengthening of the Russian-Palestinian multifaceted cooperation. They also exchanged opinions about the situation emerging in the Middle East, with a focus on the prospects for the Palestinian-Israeli settlement and the problematic of restoring the intra-Palestinian unity," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Palestinian-Israeli peace process is currently suspended. Palestine wants future borders between two sovereign countries to be based on the lines that existed prior to the 1967 Six-Day War, with a possible territories exchange. While Palestine seeks recognition for its independent state on the territory of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip, Israel refuses to abandon the territories.

