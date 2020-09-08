UrduPoint.com
Russia's MiG-29 Intercepts Norwegian Air Force Plane Over Barents Sea - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 07:00 PM

Russia's MiG-29 Intercepts Norwegian Air Force Plane Over Barents Sea - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) Russian fighter jet MiG-29 intercepted a Royal Norwegian Air Force plane over the Barents Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center (NDCC) said on Tuesday.

"On September 8, Russian airspace control devices detected an air target approaching the Russian state border over the neutral waters of the Barents Sea. To identify the target and prevent violation of the Russian state border, a MiG-29 fighter from the Northern Fleet's air defense duty was scrambled," the statement says.

The crew of the Russian fighter identified the air target as a Royal Norwegian Air Force patrol aircraft P-3C Orion and escorted it over the Barents Sea.

"After the Norwegian aircraft turned away from the Russian state border, the Russian fighter returned safely to the home base. The entire flight of the Russian MiG-29 fighter was carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace," the NDCC said.

The Norwegian aircraft was not allowed to violate the Russian state border, it added.

