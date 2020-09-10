MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) Russian fighter jets MiG-29 were scrambled on Wednesday to intercept Royal Norwegian Air Force electronic reconnaissance aircraft and patrol aircraft over the Barents Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center (NDCC) said.

Russian airspace control systems detected two air targets approaching the Russian border over the neutral waters of the Barents Sea, it said.

"To identify air targets and prevent violations of the Russian state border, two MiG-29 fighters were scrambled, the crews of which classified them as the Falcon-20 electronic reconnaissance and electronic warfare aircraft and the Orion R-3S base patrol aircraft of the Royal Norwegian Air Force," the NDCC said.