UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's MiG-31 Escorted Norwegian Surveillance Jet Over Barents Sea - Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 03:50 AM

Russia's MiG-31 Escorted Norwegian Surveillance Jet Over Barents Sea - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2021) A Russian MiG-31 fighter jet has been scrambled to escort a Norwegian surveillance plane over the Barents Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center (NDCC) said on Saturday.

"On January 29, 2021, Russian airspace control devices detected an air target approaching the Russian state border over the Norwegian territory ...

The crew of the Russian fighter identified the air target as a Falcon-20 radio-technical reconnaissance and electronic warfare plane of the Norwegian air force, and escorted it over the waters of the Barents Sea," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the foreign aircraft was prevented from entering the Russian airspace.

The flight was carried out in line with international law, according to the ministry.

Related Topics

Russia January Border From

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia postpones date for lifting travel res ..

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid: &quot;UAE will spare no effor ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed: UAE remains committed to workin ..

4 hours ago

Indian government predicts 11% growth for 2021-22

5 hours ago

Canada Suspends Flights to Mexico, Caribbean Count ..

2 hours ago

WHO Drug Access Chief Slams EU Controls on Vaccine ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.