MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2021) A Russian MiG-31 fighter jet has been scrambled to escort a Norwegian surveillance plane over the Barents Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center (NDCC) said on Saturday.

"On January 29, 2021, Russian airspace control devices detected an air target approaching the Russian state border over the Norwegian territory ...

The crew of the Russian fighter identified the air target as a Falcon-20 radio-technical reconnaissance and electronic warfare plane of the Norwegian air force, and escorted it over the waters of the Barents Sea," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the foreign aircraft was prevented from entering the Russian airspace.

The flight was carried out in line with international law, according to the ministry.