MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Russian aicraft MiG-31 escorted a US Air Force patrol aircraft over the Barents Sea, the Northern Fleet said on Friday.

On June 4, Russian airspace control devices detected an air target approaching the Russian state border over the Barents Sea area.

"To identify the air target and prevent the violation of the Russian state border, a MiG-31 fighter from the air defense forces of the Northern Fleet was scrambled. The crew of the Russian fighter identified the air target as a base patrol aircraft R-8A Poseidon of the US Air Force and escorted it over the Barents Sea," the statement says.

It added that after the turn of the foreign military aircraft from the Russian state border, the Russian fighter safely returned to the home airfield. It is emphasized that the flight of the Russian fighter had been carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace, and no violation of the state border was allowed.