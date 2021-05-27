MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) Russia's MiG-31 fighter was scrambled on Thursday to escort Norway's P-3C Orion patrol aircraft over the Barents Sea, Russia's northern fleet said.

"On May 27, 2021, Russia's airspace control means detected an air target approaching the state border of the Russian Federation over the waters of the Barents Sea," the fleet said in a statement, adding that a MiG-31 fighter was scrambled to identify the target and prevent the illegal crossing of the border.

"The crew of the Russian fighter identified the air target as a P-3C Orion basic patrol aircraft of the Norwegian air force and escorted it over the Barents Sea," the northern fleet added.

After the foreign military aircraft turned away from the Russian state border, the Russian fighter safely returned to the home airfield. The MiG-31 flight was conducted in strict compliance with the international airspace use regulations.